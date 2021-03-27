CCUniverse Hits One Day Volume of $502.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $44,691.98 and approximately $502.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 150.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005534 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000160 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001332 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

