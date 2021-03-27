Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MTTRY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ceconomy stock remained flat at $$1.15 on Friday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

