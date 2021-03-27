CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $126,752.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $126,752.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00622310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023055 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

