Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.87

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.87 and traded as low as C$10.09. Celestica shares last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 143,652 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

