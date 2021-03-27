Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 272.8% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of APOP stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Cellect Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.01.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

