Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.54 million and approximately $630,876.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00612437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022973 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 42,647,670 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

