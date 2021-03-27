Celo Hits Market Capitalization of $682.47 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $682.47 million and $14.73 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00006557 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00229315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.61 or 0.00851677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00032298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

