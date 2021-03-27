Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 1,016.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 3,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $672.26 million, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

