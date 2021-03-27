Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Tops $16.86 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $986,435.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00058393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00245147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.00846514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

