Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Centene worth $260,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

