Centrality Trading Down 44.2% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $113.47 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.99 or 0.00622599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023109 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars.

