Centric Cash (CNS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.48 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,177,763,638 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

