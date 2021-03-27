Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $28.17 on Friday. Certara has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

