CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CFN Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. 5,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,674. CFN Enterprises has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

