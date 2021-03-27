CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CFN Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. 5,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,674. CFN Enterprises has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.
About CFN Enterprises
