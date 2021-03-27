Chainlink Price Tops $27.39 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $27.39 or 0.00048902 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.39 billion and approximately $768.49 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00625610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065315 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.33 or 0.03785933 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,009,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

