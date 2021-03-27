Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

