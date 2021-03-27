ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

ChampionX stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

