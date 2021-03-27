Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 197,922 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.94% of Lazard worth $86,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.