Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Okta worth $87,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Okta by 88.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Okta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,546,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average of $241.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

