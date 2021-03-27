Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $86.14 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Regency Centers worth $86,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

REG stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.