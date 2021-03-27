Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Camden Property Trust worth $86,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,586,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

