ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 45.7% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $819,982.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00235836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.00844476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00031431 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.