ChatCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.70 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $2.70 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,375.12 or 0.99976735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00033215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00084093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001400 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

