Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $657.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

