Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 792.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Cheniere Energy worth $48,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,436,000 after acquiring an additional 191,202 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 778,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after acquiring an additional 373,358 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $77.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.