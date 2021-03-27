Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,207,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 421,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.39% of Chevron worth $608,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

