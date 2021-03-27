China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $$9.38 during midday trading on Friday. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

