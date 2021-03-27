China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Short Interest Up 286.5% in March

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CCGY traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,295. China Clean Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

About China Clean Energy

China Clean Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids.

