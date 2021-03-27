China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Short Interest Up 286.5% in March

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CCGY traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,295. China Clean Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.
About China Clean Energy
Read More: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for China Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.