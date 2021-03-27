China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 2,563,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 188.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. China Oilfield Services has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.64.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

