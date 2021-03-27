China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE ZNH opened at $36.45 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

