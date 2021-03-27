China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.
NYSE ZNH opened at $36.45 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.66.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
