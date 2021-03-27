China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Update

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,283.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGH opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.64.
About China YiBai United Guarantee International
