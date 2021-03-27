China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Update

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,283.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGH opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

About China YiBai United Guarantee International

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

