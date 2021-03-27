Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in March

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.
OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.
