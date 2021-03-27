Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in March

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers ResourceOne and TopLink/TSA+ software, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.