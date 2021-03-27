Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

CD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CD opened at $16.80 on Friday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $83,911,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after buying an additional 1,020,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $47,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,319 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $32,460,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.