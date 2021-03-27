Chonk One Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,665.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Chonk token can currently be purchased for approximately $120.19 or 0.00214732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $41,665.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00229791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.53 or 0.00874576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031394 BTC.

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

