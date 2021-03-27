Chronologic (DAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,265.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $210,948.57 and approximately $4,265.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.55 or 0.00626154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023343 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,874 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

