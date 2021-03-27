CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 14,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,478. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.