Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, an increase of 758.6% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CIOXY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 39,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,462. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $560.36 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

