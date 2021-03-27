Cipher Market Cap Tops $53,192.72 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Cipher token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $53,192.72 and approximately $155,569.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cipher has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00070681 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002370 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

