CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce $184.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.30 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $192.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $809.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.10 million to $811.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $869.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

CIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CIR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 121,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.