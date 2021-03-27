Citadel One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $208,960.43 and $6.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

