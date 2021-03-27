Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

CFG stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.