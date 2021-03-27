Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $320.10 million and $74.88 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00624525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065207 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023217 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.