Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Short Interest Up 1,760.0% in March

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 1,760.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPWY stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 62,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,256. Clean Energy Pathways has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

