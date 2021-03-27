Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Short Interest Up 1,760.0% in March

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 1,760.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CPWY stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 62,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,256. Clean Energy Pathways has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Clean Energy Pathways
