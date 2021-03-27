ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:YLDE)

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

