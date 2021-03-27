Clever DeFi Market Capitalization Tops $4.70 Million (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $277,040.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $8.31 or 0.00014738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00058251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00243665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.00844871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00073555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00031539 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 566,745 coins and its circulating supply is 565,725 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

