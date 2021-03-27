CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.46 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $17,522.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015654 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,605,334 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

