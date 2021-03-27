CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 614.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CLPS opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

