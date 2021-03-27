CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CLHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 109,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,141. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43.
CLST Company Profile
