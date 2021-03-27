Coin Artist (COIN) Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Coin Artist token can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00004262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $22,819.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.05 or 0.00625387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023246 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.