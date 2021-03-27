Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CCTL remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 53,813,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,895,805. Coin Citadel has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Coin Citadel
Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Coin Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Citadel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.