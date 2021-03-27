Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CCTL remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 53,813,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,895,805. Coin Citadel has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Coin Citadel alerts:

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Coin Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Citadel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.